[Graphic News] Samsung maintains No. 1 position in global TV market

[Graphic News] Samsung maintains No. 1 position in global TV marketBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 7, 2023 - 08:01
South Korea’s Samsung Electronics maintained its dominant position with the largest share of the TV market.
According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung's market share was 31.2 percent in the first half of this year on the back of robust sales of premium and ultralarge models.
LG Electronics ranked second with a 16.2 percent market share, followed by TCL, Hisense and Sony.
LG, however, maintained its No. 1 position in the OLED TV market with 51.7 percent of the market share based on shipments.
