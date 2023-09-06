[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen tops Oricon chart with Japan single

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
2
1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
-
3
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike
-
4
N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
5
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
6
[From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023
-
7
Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit
-
8
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
-
9
How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied
-
10
Hidden underground space in Seoul unveiled after 40 years
[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen tops Oricon chart with Japan singleBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 6, 2023 - 17:42
Enhypen’s third single in Japan headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily single ranking, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday.
Single “結 – You –” sold over 270,000 copies on the first day, easily surpassing that of previous single “Dimension: Senkou.” It consists of three tracks: new song “Blossom,” as well as the Japanese-language version of “Bite Me” and “Bills” from its fourth EP, “Dark Blood,” which stayed on the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks in total after hitting it at No. 4.
In the meantime, the seven-piece group left for Japan on Wednesday to perform at the Tokyo Dome on Sept. 13-14. The live show is part of its ongoing tour “Fate” that began in Osaka last weekend. The band will also visit six cities in the US next month.
Yerin to host 1st fan meet
Yerin will meet her fans in person for the first time as a solo performer at a fan meet in Seoul on Oct. 7, according to agency Bill Entertainment on Wednesday.
The event is named “Login” and will be held twice on the day.
She just wrapped up promoting her second solo EP “Ready, Set, LOVE,” which came out about a year after her first EP, “Aria.” The second EP was made up of four tracks, including the main track, “Bambambam.”
Yerin was a member of GFriend that debuted in 2015. The six members of the group went their separate ways after their contract with then-agency Source Music abruptly ended in 2021. The group did not disband, though, she underlined in a recent interview, adding that one day the bandmates will perform together.
Kep1er opens website for upcoming EP
Kep1er surprised fans Wednesday with a website that will exclusively promote its fifth EP, “Magic Hour.”
The website was launched early in the day and was inspired by the title of the mini album that refers to the first and last hour of sunlight.
The website, dubbed “Hello Kep1er,” showed Shaoting looking into something. With a drag of the mouse, a table appears in the middle of the space. “Ah … this is what you’ve been looking at … seems like someone’s desk?” it says.
The group piqued the interest of its fans for its previous EP “Lovestruck!” with a dedicated blog.
The nine-member act will bring out the new EP on Sept. 25. It will consist of five tracks including two subunit songs, a first from the group. In October, it will greet fans in Tokyo.
SHINee’s Key to go live, discuss 2nd solo EP
Key of SHINee will host a livestream event to mark the release of his second solo EP, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
He will turn into a rookie host for the radio show-themed live feed that starts five hours before the unveiling of the mini album on Sept. 11.
The veteran idol will give viewers a sneak peek at all six tracks from EP “Good ＆ Great,” including the titular track.
As a solo musician, he is making a comeback about seven months since “Killer,” a repackage of his second studio album “Gasoline.” As a member of SHINee, he celebrated the 15th anniversary of the group's debut with its eighth full album, “Hard,” in June.
“Killer” topped the iTunes top albums chart in 21 regions, as did the original LP in 23 regions. The band’s LP was No. 1 on the chart in 43 regions.
More from Headlines
-
How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied
-
Yoon urges firm response to NK threats at ASEAN summit
-
More women in Korea's workforce yet wage gap widening: data