[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen tops Oricon chart with Japan single

Enhypen’s third single in Japan headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily single ranking, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday. Enhypen’s third single in Japan headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily single ranking, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday. Single “結 – You –” sold over 270,000 copies on the first day, easily surpassing that of previous single “Dimension: Senkou.” It consists of three tracks: new song “Blossom,” as well as the Japanese-language version of “Bite Me” and “Bills” from its fourth EP, “Dark Blood,” which stayed on the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks in total after hitting it at No. 4. In the meantime, the seven-piece group left for Japan on Wednesday to perform at the Tokyo Dome on Sept. 13-14. The live show is part of its ongoing tour “Fate” that began in Osaka last weekend. The band will also visit six cities in the US next month. Yerin to host 1st fan meet

Yerin will meet her fans in person for the first time as a solo performer at a fan meet in Seoul on Oct. 7, according to agency Bill Entertainment on Wednesday. The event is named “Login” and will be held twice on the day. She just wrapped up promoting her second solo EP “Ready, Set, LOVE,” which came out about a year after her first EP, “Aria.” The second EP was made up of four tracks, including the main track, “Bambambam.” Yerin was a member of GFriend that debuted in 2015. The six members of the group went their separate ways after their contract with then-agency Source Music abruptly ended in 2021. The group did not disband, though, she underlined in a recent interview, adding that one day the bandmates will perform together. Kep1er opens website for upcoming EP

Kep1er surprised fans Wednesday with a website that will exclusively promote its fifth EP, “Magic Hour.” The website was launched early in the day and was inspired by the title of the mini album that refers to the first and last hour of sunlight. The website, dubbed “Hello Kep1er,” showed Shaoting looking into something. With a drag of the mouse, a table appears in the middle of the space. “Ah … this is what you’ve been looking at … seems like someone’s desk?” it says. The group piqued the interest of its fans for its previous EP “Lovestruck!” with a dedicated blog. The nine-member act will bring out the new EP on Sept. 25. It will consist of five tracks including two subunit songs, a first from the group. In October, it will greet fans in Tokyo. SHINee’s Key to go live, discuss 2nd solo EP

