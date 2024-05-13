Autopsy confirms man beaten to death, allegedly by wife, daughter

Most Popular
Autopsy confirms man beaten to death, allegedly by wife, daughterBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 13, 2024 - 14:24
An autopsy has confirmed that a man in his 50s was beaten to death, with local police suspecting the perpetrators to be the man's wife and teenage daughter.
The National Forensic Service conducted an autopsy on the victim on Saturday and submitted its opinion on the victim's cause of death, according to Yangju Police Station in Gyeonggi Province. The NFS will perform toxicology tests on the victim to check for drugs, the results of which will take another two to three weeks.
The victim died at the home of his wife's acquaintance in Yangju at around 8 a.m. on May 9.
An investigation found that the victim had been having a drink there with his wife and daughter, during which a fight broke out concerning the couple’s “past.” This led to the wife and daughter reportedly attacking the victim, with the injuries ultimately leading to his death.
The wife reported the death to the police and said she had no intention of killing him, as did the daughter. Officials have secured arrest warrants for the suspects.
Police are conducting further investigations on the two individuals, including the exact motive for the crime.
