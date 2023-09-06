Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
  2. 2

    Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits

    Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
  3. 3

    1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county

    1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
  4. 4

    Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike

    Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike
  5. 5

    N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan

    N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
  6. 6

    [KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US

    [KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
  7. 7

    S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers

    S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers
  8. 8

    [From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023

    [From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023
  9. 9

    Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024

    Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024
  10. 10

    Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN

    Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
소아쌤
guam

[Photo News] PAKISTANI DEFENSE DAY

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Sept. 6, 2023 - 14:15

    • Link copied

(Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul) (Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul)

Members of the diplomatic corps pose for a group photo on Pakistan's 59th Defense Day at the Army Club of the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and defense attaches, officials from Pakistan's ministry of national defense, the South Korean armed forces, think tanks, social and welfare organizations and members of the Pakistani diaspora in Korea.

More from Headlines