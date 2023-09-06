[Photo News] PAKISTANI DEFENSE DAY

Most Popular
[Photo News] PAKISTANI DEFENSE DAYBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept. 6, 2023 - 14:15
Members of the diplomatic corps pose for a group photo on Pakistan's 59th Defense Day at the Army Club of the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and defense attaches, officials from Pakistan's ministry of national defense, the South Korean armed forces, think tanks, social and welfare organizations and members of the Pakistani diaspora in Korea.
