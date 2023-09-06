Seventeen to attract over 500,000 fans in Japan with 'Follow' dome tour

K-pop band Seventeen is set to meet over 500,000 fans in Japan with its new concert tour, "Follow," which will kick off at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday, the country's biggest dome venue.

"Follow" is Seventeen's second dome venue tour in Japan, which will start with a two-day run at the Tokyo Dome.

With its latest concert series, the 13-piece band is set to hold a total of 12 shows in five Japanese cities. Following Tokyo, the band will head to Saitama where it will continue the series at Belluna Dome on Nov. 23-24. It will then perform at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2-3, Kyocera Dome Osaka on Dec. 7 and 9-10, and Fukuoka PayPay Dome on Dec. 16-17.

Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday predicted that "Follow" will attract a total of 515,000 fans, the biggest attendance tallied by a Seventeen concert series in Japan since its debut in 2015.

The title, "Follow," carries the message that Seventeen, like the sun, will lead its supporters, and the band itself, to a more promising future, inviting fans on its journey to spread positivity through its performances. The series began in Seoul in June with a two-day run at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu.

Seventeen continues to celebrate great popularity in Japan. It recently became the first foreign artist there to consecutively release two albums with over 500,000 first-week sales, with its latest album "Always Yours" racking up 512,000 copies within a week of release on Aug. 23, on from its 10th EP "FML," which tallied first-week sales of 552,000 in May. The two albums were also the top two most-sold albums by a foreign artist in Japan so far this year.