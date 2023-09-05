[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: How was your first day of teaching?

B: I had ______________.

(a) great class

(b) a great classes

(c) a great class

(d) any great class

해석

A: 가르치는 첫날은 어땠나요?

B: 훌륭한 수업을 했어요.

해설

‘a + 명사’ 채우기

보기에 주어진 명사 class는 가산 명사이므로 관사와 함께 쓰인 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 부정관사는 가산 단수 명사 앞에만 오므로 (c) a great class가 정답이다. 참고로 any도 단수 가산 명사 앞에 올 수 있지만, (d)를 빈칸에 넣게 되면 ‘어떠한 훌륭한 수업이라도 했다’라는 어색한 의미가 되어 오답이다.

어휘

class 수업

2.

A: Grace was the first one to arrive at work today.

B: It is ______ I was quite impressed.

(a) so unusual to be early of her that

(b) so unusual for her to be early that

(c) unusual to be early of her so that

(d) unusual of her to be early so that

해석

A: Grace가 오늘 사무실에 제일 먼저 도착했어.

B: 그녀가 이렇게 일찍 온 것은 매우 드문 일이어서 나는 꽤 좋은 인상을 받았어.

해설

'so - that 강조구문’ 채우기

문맥상 ‘그녀가 이렇게 일찍 온 것은 매우 드문 일이어서 나는 꽤 좋은 인상을 받았어’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘매우 ~해서 –하다’를 표현하는 ‘so 형용사/부사 that’ 강조 구문을 쓸 수 있다. 그러므로 so 뒤에 형용사인 unusual이 온 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 그런데 B가 깊은 인상을 받은 일은 ‘그녀가 이렇게 일찍 온 것’이므로 to부정사인 to be early의 행위의 주체는 ‘그녀’이다. 그러므로 to부정사의 의미상의 주어를 ‘for+대명사’ 형태로 바르게 표현한 (b) so unusual for her to be early that이 정답이다.

어휘

impressed 좋은 인상을 받은

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

The Hobbit is a prequel to _______________ by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings.

(a) a popular very fantasy novel

(b) a very popular fantasy novel

(c) a fantasy novel very popular

(d) a very fantasy novel popular

해석

『호빗』은 J.R.R. Tolkien의 아주 유명한 판타지 소설인 『반지의 제왕』의 속편이다.

해설

명사를 수식하는 여러 요소의 어순 채우기

명사인 fantasy novel(판타지 소설)을 수식하는 여러 요소들의 어순을 묻는 문제이다. 여러 품사가 함께 명사를 수식하는 경우에는 ‘관사 + 부사 + 형용사 + 명사'의 어순이 되어야 하므로, 이 어순을 올바로 따른 (b) a very popular fantasy novel이 정답이다.

어휘

prequel (연극 · 영화 · 소설 등의) 속편, 전편

4.

__________ up late for the third time in a week, Cole was reprimanded by the supervisor.

(a) Show

(b) Showed

(c) Showing

(d) To show

해석

일주일에 세 번 늦게 나왔기 때문에, Cole은 상관에게 징계를 받았다.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

주절이 주어(Cole), 동사(was reprimanded)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사 (b), (c)와 to 부정사 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주절의 주어(Cole)와 보기의 show가 ‘나오다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (c) Showing이 정답이다.

어휘

reprimand 징계하다 supervisor 상관, 현장 주임

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) More and more people are worrying about their finances as the economic crisis continues to worsen.

(b) In recent months, the unemployment rate in many nations improve somewhat.

(c) The crisis persists, however, affecting industries that typically employ many people, such as auto manufacturing.

(d) Because the economic downturn is expected to last until early next year, people are encouraged to hold on to their jobs and curb their household spending.

해석

(a) 경제 위기가 계속해서 악화함에 따라 더 많은 사람이 그들의 재무에 대해 걱정하고 있다.

(b) 최근 몇 달 동안, 많은 국가의 실업률이 다소 향상되었다.

(c) 하지만, 자동차 제조업과 같이 전형적으로 많은 사람을 고용하는 산업에 영향을 미치면서 위기가 지속되고 있다.

(d) 내년 초까지 경기 침체가 지속될 것으로 예상되기 때문에, 사람들은 직장에서 잘 버티고 가계 지출을 억제하도록 장려된다.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 ‘실업률이 다소 향상되었다’라는 의미를 나타내기 위해 현재 시제를 쓰면 틀리다. ‘과거에 시작된 일이 현재까지 계속되는 경우’를 나타내기 위해서 현재완료 시제를 사용하므로, 현재 시제 improve는 현재완료 시제 has improved로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) In recent months, the unemployment rate in many nations improve somewhat이 정답이다.

어휘

finance 재무, 재정 worsen 악화되다 unemployment 실업 somewhat 다소

persist 지속되다 typically 전형적으로 employ 고용하다 auto 자동차 downturn 침체

hold on to 버티다 household spending 가계 지출 curb 억제하다

정답

(c) / (b) / (b) / (c) / (b) improve à has improved

