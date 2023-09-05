[Herald Interview] Queen of performance Lee Chaeyeon says dance is what defines her

K-pop performance queen Lee Chaeyeon wanted to show her true self in her first single album, “The Move: Street,” which will be released Wednesday.

“After the success of my previous single, ‘Knock,’ I contemplated what to present next. I figured the public would love me the most if I showed my true self. In that sense, I put more emphasis on 'dance.' The message of the title track, 'Let’s Dance' is to enjoy the moment by dancing freely with anyone, anywhere,” said Lee Chaeyeon during an interview with The Korea Herald.

The title track is composed of addictive rhythms that go well with Lee's choreography.

“(I am a) street dancer who also does ballet, girl’s hip hop, and tango in the music video of the title track. I wanted to show that I am an artist who can express all kinds of dance genres in my own way,” said the soloist.

“My forte as a solo artist is performance. I have a smooth and powerful dancing style. I also try to diversify my tones when singing because I worry that people will get bored listening to my albums if all tracks are sung in the same way.”

Lee brought back shuffling back into the spotlight by having it as the highlight dance move of her new title track.

Choreographer Rozalin from her dance crew, WANT, helped to create the choreography for “Let’s Dance” in an attempt to outdo the success of her previous title track, "Knock," which went viral on social media due to its catchy dance moves. "Knock" was also choreographed by Rozalin.