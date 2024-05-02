[Photo News] Kim Whan-ki's art reborn

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kim Whan-ki's art rebornBy Korea Herald
Published : May 2, 2024 - 15:01
In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Kim Whan-ki’s death, LG Electronics’ latest OLED evo TV will showcase his masterpieces reborn as media art in New York. The high-end TV serves as a digital canvas, upgrading the original quality of Kim’s works with artificial intelligence. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
