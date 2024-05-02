Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China

    Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
  2. 2

    Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'

    Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
  3. 3

    [Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers

    [Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
  4. 4

    S. Korea discussed possible participation in AUKUS Pillar 2 with Australia: defense minister

    S. Korea discussed possible participation in AUKUS Pillar 2 with Australia: defense minister
  5. 5

    [New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea

    [New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
  1. 6

    On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal

    On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
  2. 7

    Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints

    Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
  3. 8

    [KH Explains] Will alternative trading platform shake up Korean stock market?

    [KH Explains] Will alternative trading platform shake up Korean stock market?
  4. 9

    Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week

    Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
  5. 10

    S. Korea lowers COVID-19 warning level, lifts last-remaining antivirus mandates

    S. Korea lowers COVID-19 warning level, lifts last-remaining antivirus mandates
소아쌤

[Photo News] Kim Whan-ki's art reborn

By Korea Herald

Published : May 2, 2024 - 15:01

    • Link copied

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Kim Whan-ki’s death, LG Electronics’ latest OLED evo TV will showcase his masterpieces reborn as media art in New York. The high-end TV serves as a digital canvas, upgrading the original quality of Kim’s works with artificial intelligence. (LG Electronics)

More from Headlines