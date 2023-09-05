[Graphic News] Cases of malaria and dengue fever on the rise

The number of infectious diseases carried by mosquitoes, such as malaria and dengue fever, is increasing in Korea and abroad.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the cumulative number of confirmed cases this year increased to 574, as 25 new malaria patients were added in the 34th week of this year, Aug. 20-26.

It exceeded twice the number of confirmed cases in the same period last year (258) and is already the highest number of confirmed cases since 2018 (576).