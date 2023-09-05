SM’s new boy group Riize ready to rise and shine

Riize performing "Get A Guitar" at its debut press conference in Seoul on Monday. (SM Entertainment)

Riize, the first K-pop boy group that SM has launched in seven years, made its grand debut on Monday.

The seven-member group was produced by SM Wizard Production, one of SM’s five production companies, that is in charge of the labels housing popular boy groups Super Junior and EXO.

“We combined the words ‘rise’ and ‘realize’ to come up with the name of the group. It’s a team that realizes dreams through continuous development,” Lee Sang-min, director of SM Wizard Production, said in introducing the group during a press conference in Seoul.

Riize includes members Seunghan, Wonbin, Sohee, Anton, Shotaro, Eunseok and Sungchan.

Some faces have had brief appearances in the media already before their debut: Anton is the son of the Korean music producer Yoon Sang, and Shotaro and Sungchan are former members of NCT U.

SM plans to introduce a unique music genre called “emotional pop” through these boys.

“We want to convey the diverse experiences and emotions that the boys face and feel in their music. This is what we call an emotional pop. Another factor that differentiates Riize from other groups is our powerful promotion which involves sharing their odyssey in real time,” said Kim Hyung-kook, another director of SM Wizard Production.

SM Entertainment has shared every step of the group’s growth through its official Instagram account even before its debut.

The promotions helped the group’s debut album, “Get A Guitar,” hit 1.03 million preorders, positioning them as a million-seller immediately upon debut.

They’ve already received calls for advertising campaigns from diverse brands, according to SM.

“We also plan to expand their reach by promoting them overseas. For this, we inked a label contract with RCA Records, one of Sony Music's four flagship labels which houses renowned artists such as Doja Cat, Justin Timberlake and Khalid,” Lee said.

This means the rookies’ debut single “Get A Guitar” will likely be released in the US as well.