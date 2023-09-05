[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink tops iTunes chart in 30 regions with game OST

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 30 regions with its theme song for a mobile game, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. Single “The Girls” hit Spotify’s daily top songs chart at No. 45 as well. Jennie and Rose participated in writing the words and melody for the song that encourages listeners to live in independent and courageous way. The music video for the song generated over 21 million views on YouTube, although it only features three-dimensional avatars of the artists. Meanwhile, the quartet is set to hold the final concert of its international tour on Sept. 16-17 in Seoul. Jennie returned from the US on Monday after wrapping up the group’s encore concert in the country and taking a break on her own in Utah. BTS’ Jungkook, V dominate with solo songs

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify with his solo songs, according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. He reached the milestone about 18 months since he opened his individual account, the shortest time to hit the mark for a K-pop solo musician, and achieved the feat with only six songs. His Spotify account amassed 90 million followers in record time for an Asian soloist and drew 35.57 million monthly listeners last month.





(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Separately, V is dominating music charts in Japan with his previous solo songs reflecting expectations for his upcoming first solo album. His self-written songs “Winter Bear,” “Snow Flower” and “Scenery” was officially published last week and hogged the top three spots on Oricon’s daily digital singles ranking and Billboard Japan’s digital downloads chart as well as the iTunes top songs chart. OneUs to return with 10th EP

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Boy band OneUs will release its 10th EP “La Dolce Vita” on Sept. 26, announced agency RBW Entertainment on Tuesday. A promotional post appeared on the band’s social media, showing a pearly white logo making ripples on blue water. The five-piece act held its first standalone concert in Taiwan last week and will meet more fans across the world through an international tour. It hosted its first tour in February, performing in 10 cities in North America and four in Latin America before putting out ninth EP “Pygmalion.” The band picked up a trophy from a television music chart show with the main track “Erase Me” which also made Billboard’s hot trending songs chart. The ninth mini album was its first since Ravn quit and the team reorganized into a quintet. BTOB’s Lim Hyunsik to hold solo concert

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)