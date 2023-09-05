‘A Time Called You’ to recreate iconic series in its own way

"A Time Called You" (Netflix) "A Time Called You" (Netflix)

“A Time Called You” director Kim Jin-won and actors Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kang Hoon are confident that the series' remake will be worth watching in its own right. Kim, who was a fan of the original Taiwanese series, “Someday or One Day,” said that balancing new changes in the remake with the original elements was his greatest challenge. “After hearing that a remake of ‘Someday or One Day’ would be made in Korea, I actually didn't want the creators to try to recreate the beloved series exactly. When I was presented with an opportunity to lead the remake project, I decided without hesitation to direct the series,” Kim said during a press conference held at the Ambassador Seoul -- A Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Monday.

Director Kim Jin-won speaks about "A Time Called You" at a press conference held at the Ambassador Seoul -- A Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Monday. (Netflix) Director Kim Jin-won speaks about "A Time Called You" at a press conference held at the Ambassador Seoul -- A Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Monday. (Netflix)

Kim hoped to pique the interest of “Someday or One Day” viewers by recreating some of the iconic scenes in his own way. “There are many beloved scenes in the original work that I personally loved, as well. I wanted fans of the drama to be curious and enjoy the way in which those elements are presented by the talented Korean actors,” he said.

From left: Actors Kang Hoon, Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop and director Kim Jin-won pose for photos before a press conference at the Ambassador Seoul -- A Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Monday. (Netflix) From left: Actors Kang Hoon, Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop and director Kim Jin-won pose for photos before a press conference at the Ambassador Seoul -- A Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Monday. (Netflix)