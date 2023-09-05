Indonesia, Korea to set new milestones after Yoon’s visit: minister

Mohammad Mahfud MD, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Indonesia and Korea are poised to embark on a transformative journey that will shape the next 50 years of their bilateral ties, said Mohammad Mahfud MD, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, in an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday.

When asked to comment about possible achievements over the next 50 years of bilateral ties, the minister said that Indonesia and Korea would set new milestones when South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo meet later this week.

Yoon was set to visit Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday for a four-day visit to attend the ASEAN summit and hold a separate summit with the Indonesian leader.

"Indonesia and South Korea have grown into middle powers and are upholding universal values to create peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world," he said.

Indonesia’s commitment to share values with Korea is reflected in various international forums, including ASEAN Plus, the G-20, APEC, MIKTA and the Forum of East Asia and Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), which focus on future-oriented fields such as infrastructure development, energy security and food security.

"People of both countries will understand and get to know each other better," he said, hoping to achieve mutual prosperity and maintain regional peace and stability.

The Coordinating Minister's visit to Seoul coincided with Indonesia's 78th Independence Day celebrations and the 50th anniversary of Indonesia-Korea bilateral ties, following his trips to Turkey and the Netherlands.

He praised the role of cross-sector relationships forged through high-level visits and meetings with members of the National Assembly, business leaders, educational institutions and various other organizations in solidifying the strategic relationship aimed at achieving prosperity.

During his visit, he met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over breakfast, where they discussed agendas for expanding cooperation in labor, visa work contracts and education.

He also held a courtesy talk with Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, chair of the ruling People Power Party, ahead of a diplomatic reception marking the 50th anniversary of Indonesia-Korea relations and Indonesia's 78th Independence Day.