Oriental Brewery's Cass clinches six accolades at 2023 Effie Awards

Oriental Brewery announced Monday its flagship beer brand Cass secured six awards for its innovative marketing campaigns at the 2023 Effie Awards Korea.

The Effie Awards spotlight marketing campaigns around the world for their creativity and tangible business impact. Baek Sun-ah, Netflix Korea’s creative production director, was among the judges for this year's Korean segment.

Cass won several accolades, including best brand in the 10th Anniversary Special Award category, marking a decade of the Effie Awards in Korea. The award acknowledges brands with the top scores over the past 10 years. Other awards for Cass included a gold for business performance, silvers in both sustainability and commerce and consumer, as well as a bronze for marketing innovation.

Two campaigns in particular stood out from last year. "Chuncheon’s Unsung Heroes” recognized locals who spontaneously cleared a major roadway in Chuncheon city after a Cass truck mishap resulted in thousands of broken beer bottles. OB showcased the CCTV footage of the incident on their official social media accounts, appreciating the citizens' selflessness and taking the initiative to reach out to them. This campaign earned OB gold, silver, and bronze awards in three categories, including a silver in sustainability.

The “Qatar World Cup Number Cass” campaign blended soccer enthusiasm with Cass beer, adorning its “Number Cass Package” bottles with numbers from zero to nine underneath the logo, which allowed fans to predict scores or celebrate game moments. This campaign earned silver and bronze in the commerce and consumer category.

In recognizing the achievements, the Effie Awards also recognized the contributions of Onboard Group, the advertising agency behind Cass, for their successful campaign planning.