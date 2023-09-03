[Graphic News] Trump trial set for March 4, 2024 amid primaries

Most Popular
-
1
N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks
-
2
Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
-
3
What summer of stabbings means for South Korea
-
4
[KH Explains] Rates of ‘disease of kings’ gout doubling in Korea
-
5
Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting
-
6
Blackpink nominated in 6 categories, Tomorrow X Together in 4 at MTV VMA
-
7
Popular webtoon-based TV series drive more readers to original works
-
8
Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site
-
9
Unsecured national debt to soar to nearly W800tr next year
-
10
[New in Korean] Alien parasite transforms human violence into deadly 'Blue Flesh'
[Graphic News] Trump trial set for March 4, 2024 amid primariesBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : 2023-09-04 08:01:23
A judge set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting a defense request to push back the case by years.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan rebuffed claims by Trump’s attorneys that an April 2026 trial date was necessary to account for the huge volume of evidence they say they are reviewing and to prepare for what they contend is a novel and unprecedented prosecution. (AP)
More from Headlines
-
Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
-
Yoon says he will call for resolute response to N.Korea threats at ASEAN, G20 summits: interview
-
N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks