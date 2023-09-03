Most Popular
Mercedes-Benz unveils Concept CLA Class
4-door coupe, shooting brake and 2 SUVs to be built on new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture platformBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : 2023-09-04 03:01:18
MUNICH, Germany -- Mercedes-Benz has bet big on the all-new electric-first Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, or MMA, platform, unveiling the Concept CLA Class for the first time in the world in Munich on Sunday.
“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz. The range will comprise a total of four new models -- a four-door coupe, a shooting brake and two stunning (sports utility vehicles) -- each with significantly elevated product substance,” said Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
The unveiling of the new electric concept vehicle came two days ahead of the IAA Mobility, the largest motor show in Europe and one of the biggest auto events in the world taking place in Munich from Tuesday.
According to Mercedes-Benz, the concept vehicle has been equipped with a next-generation electric-drive system that aims for a range of more than 750 kilometers on a full charge, based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The energy consumption is measured at 12 kWh per 100 kilometers of driving. The Concept CLA Class has an 800 V configuration that allows high-power 250 kW DC charging to provide 400 kilometers of driving range in 15 minutes.
Mercedes-Benz said the MMA platform will offer two different battery options for customers. The top-level system will feature an anode design with silicon-oxide for greater energy density while the entry variant will use lithium-iron phosphate batteries.
“Based on the MMA platform, it provides an insight into the first complete family of Mercedes-Benz electric cars developed from scratch to put our Ambition 2039 on the road, whereby we aim to achieve net carbon neutrality along the entire value chain in our fleet of new vehicles in 2039,” said Kallenius.
Accelerating Mercedes-Benz’s efforts in achieving net zero, the automaker said the MMA platform can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent across the entire value chain compared to the previous architecture.
Despite the intention to develop the new MMA platform as an electric-first platform, Mercedes-Benz said it could be used to make vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.
The first look of the Concept CLA Class was dominated by a set of lights, in which the German automaker applied its iconic three-pointed star into the headlamps. The big star emblem at the center of the grill was surrounded by more than 200 mini stars that can light up to produce various animated patterns. The illumination continued along the flanks with light strips above the front and rear wheel arches. The long glass roof stretching from the front row to the back row was also decorated with over 600 stars that lit up.
The size of the Concept CLA Class was noticeably longer and wider than the existing Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe, with a length of 4,720 millimeters and a width of 1,949 mm. Viewed directly from above, the shape of the car resembles that of the Coca-Cola Contour Bottle.
The Concept CLA Class also featured the German automaker’s new operating system called MB.OS, which will serve as the basis for the next-level user interface and user experience with the front-row touch display incorporating advanced real-time graphics. Partnering with Nvidia’s high-performance water-cooled semiconductor, Mercedes-Benz said it will equip every vehicle built on the MMA platform with a supercomputer
The real-life product of the concept vehicle developed through the MMA is expected to be released toward the end of 2024.
