Mercedes-Benz unveils Concept CLA Class

MUNICH, Germany -- Mercedes-Benz has bet big on the all-new electric-first Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, or MMA, platform, unveiling the Concept CLA Class for the first time in the world in Munich on Sunday.

“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz. The range will comprise a total of four new models -- a four-door coupe, a shooting brake and two stunning (sports utility vehicles) -- each with significantly elevated product substance,” said Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The unveiling of the new electric concept vehicle came two days ahead of the IAA Mobility, the largest motor show in Europe and one of the biggest auto events in the world taking place in Munich from Tuesday.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the concept vehicle has been equipped with a next-generation electric-drive system that aims for a range of more than 750 kilometers on a full charge, based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The energy consumption is measured at 12 kWh per 100 kilometers of driving. The Concept CLA Class has an 800 V configuration that allows high-power 250 kW DC charging to provide 400 kilometers of driving range in 15 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz said the MMA platform will offer two different battery options for customers. The top-level system will feature an anode design with silicon-oxide for greater energy density while the entry variant will use lithium-iron phosphate batteries.

“Based on the MMA platform, it provides an insight into the first complete family of Mercedes-Benz electric cars developed from scratch to put our Ambition 2039 on the road, whereby we aim to achieve net carbon neutrality along the entire value chain in our fleet of new vehicles in 2039,” said Kallenius.

Accelerating Mercedes-Benz’s efforts in achieving net zero, the automaker said the MMA platform can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent across the entire value chain compared to the previous architecture.

Despite the intention to develop the new MMA platform as an electric-first platform, Mercedes-Benz said it could be used to make vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.