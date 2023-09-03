KIS taps seasoned educator as new school director

Cameron Fox, the new school director at Korea International School, is seen with students at the school’s campus (Photo provided by Korea International School)

Korea International School in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, said Sunday that it had tapped Cameron Fox, a seasoned educator with nearly 30 years of experience, as the school’s new director.

According to the announcement, Fox will play a big role in pushing for better outstanding academic excellence of students and co-curricular programs that support high levels of student learning.

“The KIS community will remain open and nimble to respond and adapt to the needs and growth of our school. KIS is proud to welcome Cameron Fox as school director as we design the future,” the international school said via a statement.

Fox said he would try to build a culture of innovation by creating opportunities to experiment.

“People must be willing to try something new and make mistakes. At KIS, we encourage our students to practice design thinking,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

Fox previously served as the head of school at the American International School in Hong Kong and was the founding head of school at VERSO International School in Thailand. He previously visited KIS through two accreditation visits with the Western Association of Schools and Colleges in 2016 and 2019, respectively.