Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off

    Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off
  2. 2

    First lesbian to become a mother in S. Korea on struggle to be a 'normal' parent

    First lesbian to become a mother in S. Korea on struggle to be a 'normal' parent
  3. 3

    NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea

    NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea
  4. 4

    N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers

    N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers
  5. 5

    US imposes sanctions on two individuals, one entity for funding N. Korea's illegal weapons program

    US imposes sanctions on two individuals, one entity for funding N. Korea's illegal weapons program
  6. 6

    Teens from Asian countries invited to apply for study abroad programs at North Gyeongsang high schools

    Teens from Asian countries invited to apply for study abroad programs at North Gyeongsang high schools
  7. 7

    [Lee Kyong-hee] Truth behind the 1923 massacre

    [Lee Kyong-hee] Truth behind the 1923 massacre
  8. 8

    Korean netizens abuzz over 'no-kids zone' airline

    Korean netizens abuzz over 'no-kids zone' airline
  9. 9

    Launching hunger strike, opposition chief says Yoon is ‘ruining Korea’

    Launching hunger strike, opposition chief says Yoon is ‘ruining Korea’
  10. 10

    Family urges education office to acknowledge teacher’s death as work-related

    Family urges education office to acknowledge teacher’s death as work-related
지나쌤
guam

Three writers win Korean diaspora literature awards

By Park Ga-young

Published : 2023-09-01 17:13:21

    • Link copied

Winners of the Nomo New Literature Award: (from left) novelist Lee Soo-jeong, poet Chung Chul-young and essayist Kim Jae-dong (LTI Korea) Winners of the Nomo New Literature Award: (from left) novelist Lee Soo-jeong, poet Chung Chul-young and essayist Kim Jae-dong (LTI Korea)

A new literature award that aims to discover creators worldwide who write in the Korean language and examine the diaspora literature from diverse perspectives, has selected its winners, the Literature Translation Institute of Korea announced on Friday.

LTI Korea has awarded three writers -- Lee Soo-jeong, Chung Chul-young and Kim Jae-dong -- for the inaugural “‘Nomo New Literature Award,” selected from a total of 111 entries received between Nov. 14, 2022 and April 30 of this year, across three categories: novels, poetry and essays/non-fiction, representing 21 countries.

Lee, the winner of the novel category, moved to the US 20 years ago and has been involved in translations and writing. Chung, based in New Zealand, won in the poetry category with five poems he submitted. Essay writer Kim has resided in the US since 1998.

The three winners were announced following two rounds of deliberations. The jury consisted of 9 experts, with 3 specialists per category participating in the evaluation process.

"Nomo," meaning "beyond" in Korean, is also the name of the web magazine introduced by LTI Korea last year. Nomo offers in-depth analyses of the present state of Korean-language diasporic literature, new short stories, poems, essays and introduces works and writers of the diasporic literary canon. In addition to analyzing literature in Korean about the Korean diaspora, the magazine also seeks to discover new works not only by Korean nationals and ethnic Koreans, but also by foreign nationals writing in Korean, concerning diasporic issues and writing from around the world.

More from Headlines