[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off
-
2
First lesbian to become a mother in S. Korea on struggle to be a 'normal' parent
-
3
Korea ends free COVID-19 testing
-
4
South Korea's first lady backs dog meat ban
-
5
NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea
-
6
Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposal
-
7
N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers
-
8
Gumiho becomes new symbol of beauty in Korean drama series
-
9
Over 50% of Korean firms missing earnings target in China this year: survey
-
10
[KH explains] Chipmakers reach out to undergraduates to tackle talent shortage
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : 2023-09-01 09:01:17
“Honey Sweet”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 15
Drama/Comedy
Directed by Lee Han
Chi-ho (Yoo Hae-jin), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery company falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic telemarketer at a money lending company.
“Oppenheimer”
(US)
Opened Aug. 15
Drama/Thriller
Directed by Christopher Nolan
Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is appointed to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists are directly involved in developing the atomic bomb from scratch, without knowing their research would forever change the course of history.
“Concrete Utopia”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 9
Thriller/Disaster
Directed by Um Tae-hwa
Residents of Hwanggung Apartment building No. 103, the only building that has survived a destructive earthquake, initially see their building as a “utopia,” but it soon devolves into a nightmare.
“Smugglers”
(South Korea)
Opened July 26
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent that time in prison for smuggling, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears.
More from Headlines
-
NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea
-
Military to relocate independence hero’s statue amid controversy
-
Launching hunger strike, opposition chief says Yoon is ‘ruining Korea’