[Graphic News] Hangzhou to host largest-ever Asian Games: organizers

China’s COVID-delayed Asian Games are set to be the largest ever, organizers said, as host city Hangzhou ramps up preparations ahead of the opening ceremony in September.

The Games in Hangzhou were due to take place in September 2022 but were postponed by a year because of China’s strict “zero-COVID” rules. Over 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions have signed up, with organizing official Ding Jiong telling reporters that Hangzhou would host “the Asian Games with the most athletes in history.”

The Games - one of the largest sporting events in the world - will be held in 56 venues, with athletes staying in a Games village equipped with transportation services and a media center.

Delegations from around the region will vie for medals across 40 sports including emerging disciplines like strategy board game Go, breakdancing and esports. (AFP)