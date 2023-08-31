Home

    Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off

    Korea ends free COVID-19 testing

    South Korea's first lady backs dog meat ban

    First lesbian to become a mother in S. Korea on struggle to be a 'normal' parent

    Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposal

    N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers

    NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea

    [Kim Seong-kon] What led to the fall of Roman Empire?

    Gumiho becomes new symbol of beauty in Korean drama series

    [KH explains] Chipmakers reach out to undergraduates to tackle talent shortage

[Photo News] UAE CLIMATE AGENDA

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : 2023-08-31 22:28:06

A video of Ban Ki-moon, former secretary general of the United Nations, plays at "Road to COP 28," a conference hosted by the UAE Embassy in Seoul on Thursday.

Ban underlined the significance of COP 28, the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference to be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, the UAE, addressing progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and identifying areas where more action is needed. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

