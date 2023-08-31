[Photo News] UAE CLIMATE AGENDA

Most Popular
[Photo News] UAE CLIMATE AGENDABy Sanjay Kumar
Published : 2023-08-31 22:28:06
A video of Ban Ki-moon, former secretary general of the United Nations, plays at "Road to COP 28," a conference hosted by the UAE Embassy in Seoul on Thursday.
Ban underlined the significance of COP 28, the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference to be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, the UAE, addressing progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and identifying areas where more action is needed. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
-
sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
-
