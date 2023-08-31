All 44 S. Korean citizens safe in Gabon

Most Popular
All 44 S. Korean citizens safe in GabonBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : 2023-08-31 18:22:01
The safety of all 44 South Korean citizens in Gabon has been confirmed after a military coup took control and placed the nation's president, Ali Bongo, under house arrest, according to a government official in Seoul on Thursday.
The official said on condition of anonymity that 43 out of 44 -- including staff at the Korean Embassy in Gabon and their families -- were confirmed to be safe by the embassy. The official added that one Korean citizen has been detained by the military coup but the embassy learned that the citizen is safe.
The official declined to disclose any further details. The official also refused to confirm what actions the government would take if the military coup fails to release the detained Korean citizen.
The Bongo family has been in power for about half a century, until the incumbent 64-year-old president won his third term. The election was immediately followed by military intervention.
Also on Thursday, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a special travel alert on Gabon, which would be in effect for up to 90 days. In normal circumstances, Gabon is listed at level one on the travel advisory.
