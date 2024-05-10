Govt. to prevent unverified foreign doctors from practicing medicine: PM

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (center) speaks during a government meeting at the government complex building in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday the government will implement measures to prevent unverified foreign medical doctors from practicing medicine in South Korea amid the prolonged walkout by junior doctors.

Earlier this week, the health ministry announced that individuals holding medical licenses issued by foreign countries would be permitted to practice medicine legally in the country if the government declares a top-level medical service warning.

The revision to the enforcement regulation of the Medical Act came as the country experiences major disruptions in medical services due to the monthslong walkout by trainee doctors protesting the government's push to increase the number of medical students starting next year.

"Under no circumstances should unverified doctors be allowed to treat our citizens. We will ensure thorough safety measures," Han said during a meeting with government officials Friday.

According to the revision, individuals with foreign medical licenses will be able to practice medicine in the country upon approval by the health minister when the government issues the highest medical disaster alert. (Yonhap)