Hyein of NewJeans to halt activities due to foot injury

Hyein of NewJeans will be absent from official activities for the group's new album, "How Sweet," due to a foot injury.

The group's agency, Ador, posted a notice on the fan community platform Weverse stating that Hyein will not participate in activities related to the upcoming album, including music shows and performances, so that she can focus on rest and recovery.

Hyein was diagnosed with a minor fracture in her foot during practice last month and has since been focusing on treatment and recuperation, with her schedule being put on hold.

The agency said, "Medical professionals have advised minimizing movements that could strain the foot."

However, depending on Hyein's condition and medical advice, she may participate in activities other than performances.

NewJeans recently released the music video for its song "Bubble Gum" on April 27. The group is scheduled to release its debut single in Japan next month and hold a concert at the Tokyo Dome.

Amid NewJeans's comeback, entertainment company Hybe and its subsidiary Ador have been mired in conflict. NewJeans member Daniel tried to reassure fans via the communication platform Phoning, saying, "Even though our hearts feel a bit heavy, we're all working hard and preparing for Bunnies (the group's fandom name), so there's no need to worry."