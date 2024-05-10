Lim Yunchan's debut album ranks high on major charts

Pianist Lim Yunchan’s debut album, "Chopin: Etudes" released on April 19, has dominated the top ranks of major countries' classical charts, Universal Music said Friday.

Lim’s “Chopin: Etudes” achieved first place on the UK Specialist Classical Chart (weekly chart, April 26 - May 2), second place on the US Billboard Classical Chart (weekly chart, April 28 - May 4) and first place on the US Billboard Traditional Classical Albums (May 5 -May 11).

His Decca album has also performed remarkably on domestic music streaming. As the first classical artist to participate in Melon's new album spotlight service 'Spotlight,' Lim announced the release of his album. On Apple Music, he ranked second in the domestic album streaming rankings across all genres.

Physical album sales have also impressed. According to Yes24, “Chopin: Etudes” reached first place in album sales in the classical category (measured from April 19 to 25), surpassing 10,000 units sold and achieving platinum status.

Meanwhile, the vinyl version of “Chopin: Etudes” is scheduled for worldwide release on June 7, Universal Music announced on Friday.