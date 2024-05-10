Olivia Rodrigo to hold concert in Korea

American pop star Olivia Rodrigo will hold her first concert in South Korea in September.

Rodrigo will perform at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium, Seoul on Sept. 20, according to the concert planning agency Bonboo Entertainment.

Born in 2003, Rodrigo rose to stardom in 2021 with “Drivers License,” her debut single and lead single of her first studio album, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track "Sour," released in the same year, stayed in the top 10 of the Billboard album chart for over a year.

The lead single "Vampire" from her second studio album was released last year, and it also topped the Billboard Hot 100. Rodrigo became the first artist in Billboard history to have both lead singles from her debut and second albums reach the top of the charts.

At the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022, she won three awards, including "Best New Artist," "Best Pop Vocal Album," and "Best Pop Solo Performance." She was also selected as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 Musicians, establishing herself as an influential artist.

Rodrigo has been meeting audiences in the US and Europe through her "Guts" world tour since February and will embark on an Asian tour starting in September.