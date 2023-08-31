[Photo News] GM Korea chief visits Boryeong

Most Popular
[Photo News] GM Korea chief visits BoryeongBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-31 15:34:20
Hector Villarreal (second from right), president and CEO of General Motors Korea, visited the company’s Boryeong plant in South Chungcheong Province on Wednesday to mark that the number of six-speed automatic transmission manufactures at the facility has reached 6 million units. The plant started to produce the transmission in 2007, as the first among the carmaker’s production facilities, and was recognized for its stellar production record by the Harbour Report indicator up to 2020, according to the company. (GM Korea)
Korea Herald
