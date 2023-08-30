Teens from Asian countries invited to apply for study abroad programs at North Gyeongsang high schools

In a bid to battle a dwindling birth rate and a rapidly aging population, a province in South Korea is inviting Asian teens to study for free at its high schools in a new study-abroad initiative which officials hope will lead to an increase in new residents in the region.

In its inaugural edition this year, North Gyeongsang Province is currently in the process of selecting 72 teens from six different countries in Asia to enroll at nine high schools for the next school year in various parts of the southeastern region of South Korea. Eligible countries are Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Mongolia, Cambodia and China.

"We're discussing with the related agencies to give the graduates of this program work visas, so they could settle in North Gyeongsang Province (in the future)," an official at the Office of Education handling the program told The Korea Herald.

The chosen students will be eligible to apply for a D-4-3 visa, which is a sub-type of the D-4 general trainee visa and is usually given to elementary, middle or high school students.

“Like Korean students attending school, tuition will be free for overseas students, but they would have to pay for living expenses such as dormitory fees,” the official explained. Most of the schools are vocational and specialized high schools that operate dormitories for students.

There are no scholarships tied to the program, the official added.

The D-4 visa allows students to stay in Korea for one year. The students will have to renew it every year in order to continue their study beyond the first year and graduate.

Applicants for this program must submit academic records from middle school and score Level 2 or higher in the Test of Proficiency in Korean, the state-run Korean language test more widely known as TOPIK.

Of the nine schools participating in the program, the application for four -- Uiseong Unitech High School, Korea International Culinary Arts High School, Korea Railroad High School and Gimcheon High School -- have already wrapped up. A total of 32 students from Thailand, China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Mongolia were admitted to the schools.

The application deadline for the remaining five schools is Sept. 8.

The remaining schools are Korea Marine Meister High School in Pohang, which will accept four students from Indonesia; Silla Technical High School in Gyeongju, which is looking for 12 students from Vietnam; Gyeongju Business High School; Gyeongju Girls Information High School; and Myeongin High School in Seongju, who plan to accept a combined 24 students from Vietnam.

The program will continue next year for the school year 2025, the North Gyeongsang Province official said, although the list of schools and the student quota are subject to change.

“The latest program will be a valuable program that can help us connect with outstanding and talented overseas students,” Lim Jong-shik, superintendent of education in North Gyeongsang Province said.

“We will support the students and the program so it would eventually lead to great job opportunities in our local communities,” he added.