LIG Nex1 participates in Korea-Saudi Arabia drone show

Kim Kang-min, a cyber electronic warfare division researcher at defense firm LIG Nex1, is seen delivering a presentation on security threats by drones and corresponding response systems in Korea, on the second day of the drone show held at NAUSS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (LIG Nex1)

South Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 announced Wednesday that it participated in a three-day drone show held in Saudi Arabia this week, at the invitation of the Naif Arab University of Security Sciences.

The show was co-hosted by the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the Korean Embassy in Saudi Arabia, at NAUSS in Riyadh, the country's capital.

NAUSS, formed by a pan-Arabic academic coalition of 20 countries including the UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Yemen, is an intergovernmental institution specializing in security issues research. It is extensively sponsored by the Saudi government.

Following last year’s invitation from NAUSS, this year's drone show was attended by a Korean delegation consisting of four government agencies centered around the land ministry and the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology, alongside the Korea Drone Soccer Association and seven companies, including LIG Nex1.

Over the course of three days consisting of nine sessions, the national delegation showcased the country’s advanced drone technology while introducing various policies and standards regulating the national drone industry.

On the second day, a presentation was delivered by a researcher from LIG Nex1 on security threats posed by drones and corresponding response systems in Korea. Additionally, illegal drone detection systems and services currently utilized by Korean public agencies were also discussed during business consultations between LIG Nex1 and Saudi Arabian officials.

Earlier, LIG Nex1 achieved a significant milestone by winning a contract with Korea Airports Corporation for a large-scale project that involved the installation of illegal drone detection equipment at Gimpo Airport, one of South Korea’s major airports.

“By leveraging our technological achievements in various areas of defense sectors including weapons, surveillance, reconnaissance and cyber electronic warfare, we aim to promote Korea’s competitiveness in anti-drone systems throughout the Middle East,” LIG Nex1's CEO and President Kim Ji-chan stated.