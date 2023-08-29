Home

[Graphic News] Samsung keeps top spot in Q1 memory chip market

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : 2023-08-30 08:01:08

Samsung Electronics retained its top spot in the global memory chip market in the first quarter despite lackluster earnings amid the chip glut, a report showed.

SK hynix, on the other hand, was pushed back to third place from No. 2 compared to a year earlier, due largely to the output cut that came before Samsung, according to the market tracker Omdia.

Samsung Electronics kept the largest share of 42.8 percent in the DRAM market, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Samsung’s DRAM revenue amounted to $4.01 billion in the January-March period, a 61.2 percent fall from the previous year’s $10.35 billion, Omdia said. Compared to three months earlier, the revenue sank 25.2 percent. (Yonhap)

