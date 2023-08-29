Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
  2. 2

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
  3. 3

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday
  4. 4

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
  5. 5

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
  6. 6

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
  7. 7

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?
  8. 8

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
  9. 9

    GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms

    GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms
  10. 10

    Online vendors sued over Kim Jong-un T-shirts

    Online vendors sued over Kim Jong-un T-shirts
지나쌤

Yoon meets with UAE official to discuss bilateral ties

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-29 21:18:46

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a visiting United Arab Emirates official Tuesday and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, his office said.

During the meeting with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, over lunch, Yoon once again expressed his gratitude for the UAE's hospitality during his state visit to the country in January, according to the presidential office.

Yoon said the bilateral relationship has developed rapidly in the past year since the two last met in Seoul and that he hopes it will develop a step further through the smooth implementation of various agreements reached during his state visit.

Khaldoon also delivered the UAE's hope to deepen the two countries' special strategic partnership, citing in particular cooperation in nuclear energy, traditional and clean energy, the economy and investment, and defense and defense technology.

In addition, he called for exploring ways to conduct joint research and development, and to jointly enter foreign markets in areas such as hydrogen energy, the bioindustry and artificial intelligence.

The two sides agreed to continue high-level exchanges, and strengthen cooperation on bilateral and global issues. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines