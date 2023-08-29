[Photo News] EMIRATI WOMEN'S DAY

Aisha Bilkhair, Research Advisor and Head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives shares her understanding of human heritage, sustainability, UAE-Korea cultural similarities, and the role of women in human history celebrating Emirati Women’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Aisha Bilkhair, Research Advisor and Head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives shares her understanding of human heritage, sustainability, UAE-Korea cultural similarities, and the role of women in human history celebrating Emirati Women’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Aisha Bilkhair, research advisor and head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives, shares her understanding of human heritage, sustainability, United Arab Emirates-Korea cultural similarities and the role of women in human history at a celebration of Emirati Women’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

Aisha Bilkhair, Research Advisor and Head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives shares her understanding of human heritage, sustainability, UAE-Korea cultural similarities, and the role of women in human history celebrating Emirati Woman’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Aisha Bilkhair, Research Advisor and Head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives shares her understanding of human heritage, sustainability, UAE-Korea cultural similarities, and the role of women in human history celebrating Emirati Woman’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Founded in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, widely known as the Mother of the Nation for the UAE, the day honors Emirati women’s efforts and leadership in shaping their nation.

Aisha Bilkhair, research advisor and head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives (fourth from left), UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi (fifth from left), and Brazil Ambassador to Korea Marcia Donner Abreu(sixth from left) pose for a group photo with members of diplomatic corps at a celebration of Emirati Women’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Aisha Bilkhair, research advisor and head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives (fourth from left), UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi (fifth from left), and Brazil Ambassador to Korea Marcia Donner Abreu(sixth from left) pose for a group photo with members of diplomatic corps at a celebration of Emirati Women’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)