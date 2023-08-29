[Photo News] EMIRATI WOMEN'S DAY

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water
-
2
Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
-
3
Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
4
Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday
-
5
Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
-
6
Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
-
7
Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
-
8
[KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?
-
9
Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
-
10
GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms
[Photo News] EMIRATI WOMEN'S DAYBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : 2023-08-29 15:45:51
Aisha Bilkhair, research advisor and head of the Oral History Team at the National Library and Archives, shares her understanding of human heritage, sustainability, United Arab Emirates-Korea cultural similarities and the role of women in human history at a celebration of Emirati Women’s Day at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.
Founded in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, widely known as the Mother of the Nation for the UAE, the day honors Emirati women’s efforts and leadership in shaping their nation.
Bilkhair discussed the lives of women, social etiquette, survival techniques, collective action, the role of mothers and the development of civilization, highlighting the similarities between Emirati and Korean culture. The event was hosted by the UAE Embassy in Seoul.
More from Headlines
-
Korea slams brake on budget growth
-
[Exclusive] KEPCO affiliates prepare legal fight against Australia’s ALS Coal
-
Korea to arm police officers with 'nonlethal handguns'