‘Cobweb,’ an ensemble comedy about obsessive filmmaker, picky actors in 1970s

Jung Soo-jung, Jeon Yeo-been, Oh Jeong-se, Im Soo-jung, Song Kang-ho and director Kim Ji-woon attend a press conference for “Cobweb” at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

“Cobweb,” director Kim Jee-woon’s first feature film in 13 years, brings to the big screen an unprecedented ensemble comedy portraying a delusional filmmaker and picky, unsupportive actors set in the 1970s, the director told reporters Tuesday.

Starring veteran actor Song Kang-ho, “Cobweb” revolves around the struggles of film director Kim Yeol (Song) when the industry languished due to government censorship in 1970s. Obsessed by a delusion that his work -- also titled “Cobweb” -- will have the perfect conclusion after he shoots the ending again, Kim pushes ahead with that firm belief and brings back all the actors and staff to the set.

“I wanted to show a charming, fun ensemble comedy, filled with various conversations. So I wanted to cast actors with great diction, with correct but natural flow,” Kim said in a press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul, Tuesday.

In Korean films in the 1970s, actors had a unique tone and manner of enunciation, making for fun and the joy of looking at a different concept of acting compared to today’s time, Kim added.

In May, “Cobweb” screened in the noncompetitive Un Certain Regard section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it received this year’s longest 12-minute standing ovation. It was director Kim’s second and actor Song’s eighth time at the world’s most prestigious film festival.

The film is the fifth collaboration between Kim and Song, following “The Quiet Family” (1998), “The Foul King” (2000), “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008) and “The Age of Shadows” (2016).

“I respect all of the works that we did together, but I liked this film especially more because it contained Kim’s unique mood that he portrayed in his early days,” Song told reporters, adding it was his first time playing a character standing behind the camera.

“To me, Song is an irreplaceable, one and only actor. He completes my film, he owns that kind of presence and power in my film,” said Kim.

“Cobweb” also marks a reunion for Kim and Im Soo-jung after shooting “A Tale of Two Sisters” in 2003. Im plays independent veteran actor Lee Min-ja in the film.

Oh Jeong-se stars as the womanizing actor Kang Ho-se while Jung Soo-jung, also known as Krystal of idol group f(x), plays rising star Han Yu-rim. Jeon Yeo-been meanwhile plays Shin Mi-do, who takes charge of budgeting at Sinseong Film and is also a fervent fan of director Kim Yeol.

“Cobweb” hits local theaters next month. The exact date of opening has not been confirmed.