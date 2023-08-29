Most Popular
[Exclusive] Korea House dining to move upmarket
Fine-dining at the restaurant run by Cultural Heritage Administration will start in October and cost 88,000-250,000 won per personBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : 2023-08-29 13:48:52
Korea House in Jung-gu, central Seoul, a cultural center dedicated to promoting Korean traditional culture by holding performances and dining experiences, is to offer fine dining starting October.
"We will be introducing higher-quality ingredients, including organic mushrooms and hanwoo beef, to elevate the menu," a Korea House staff told The Korea Herald Monday.
Among the new dishes are gujeolpan, a traditional Korean platter featuring nine delicacies, and sinseollo, a hot pot containing meatballs, fish meats, mushrooms and vegetables.
Both dishes have their origins in the royal court Joseon. The new menu will be unveiled in mid-September.
"We have been serving the dishes in the past, but the ingredients and the presentation will be different," the staff said.
The price for the new menu will be set higher.
At the restaurant's main hall, lunch courses will be priced at 88,000 won and 100,000 won per person. The dinner course will be priced at 220,000 won.
For those seeking a private dining experience in a separate dining room, lunch is available at 150,000 won, and dinner at 250,000 won.
The price has been adjusted, reflecting not only the enhanced quality of the new menu, but also to offer a Korean fine-dining experience, according to an official at the Cultural Heritage Foundation, which manages and operates the Korea House.
The restaurant is in the process of refining and adjusting the menu under the guidance of Cho Hee-suk, a chef and menu consultant, who was invited to elevate the quality of traditional Korean dining at Korea House.
Cho is the owner-chef of Hansikgonggan in Jongno, Seoul, a Michelin-starred restaurant from 2019 to 2021. She also received the Michelin Guide Seoul's first Mentor Chef Award in January 2021.
In October, Korea House will not open its restaurant to regular guests on Sundays in October as it is booked for traditional wedding ceremonies.
