[Exclusive] Korea House dining to move upmarket

Korea House in Jung-gu, central Seoul, a cultural center dedicated to promoting Korean traditional culture by holding performances and dining experiences, is to offer fine dining starting October.

"We will be introducing higher-quality ingredients, including organic mushrooms and hanwoo beef, to elevate the menu," a Korea House staff told The Korea Herald Monday.

Among the new dishes are gujeolpan, a traditional Korean platter featuring nine delicacies, and sinseollo, a hot pot containing meatballs, fish meats, mushrooms and vegetables.

Both dishes have their origins in the royal court Joseon. The new menu will be unveiled in mid-September.

"We have been serving the dishes in the past, but the ingredients and the presentation will be different," the staff said.

The price for the new menu will be set higher.

At the restaurant's main hall, lunch courses will be priced at 88,000 won and 100,000 won per person. The dinner course will be priced at 220,000 won.

For those seeking a private dining experience in a separate dining room, lunch is available at 150,000 won, and dinner at 250,000 won.

The price has been adjusted, reflecting not only the enhanced quality of the new menu, but also to offer a Korean fine-dining experience, according to an official at the Cultural Heritage Foundation, which manages and operates the Korea House.