[Graphic News] List of countries who have made soft lunar landings

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : 2023-08-29 08:00:50

India made history as it became the first country in the world to land its spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.

India is the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.

