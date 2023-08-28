Two global streamers to release shows for Chuseok

Netflix recently confirmed that its period action drama, “Song of the Bandits,” will premiere on Sept. 22, a week before the Chuseok holidays.

Global streamers Netflix and Disney+ will each release a new action series in time for the upcoming Korean Thanksgiving holiday, known as Chuseok, which runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Set during the Japanese colonial period in 1920, the series revolves around a group of bandits, who are fighting to survive in the lawless Gando region during turbulent times.

Actor Kim Nam-gil plays the leader of the bandits, Lee Yoon. Singer-turned-actor Seohyun of Girls' Generation, and veteran actors Yu Jae-myeong and Lee Hyun-wook co-star in the series.

Unlike Seohyun, Yu and Lee, Kim will be making his Netflix debut with the upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Disney+ will showcase its crime thriller, “The Worst of Evil.”

“The Worst of Evil” tells the story of the biggest drug ring in Northeast Asia and its boss, Jung Ki-cheol, played by “Squid Game” star Wi Ha-jun. Actor Ji Chang-wook makes his first Disney+ appearance as an undercover police officer assigned to investigate the ring's crimes.

The 12-part series is scheduled to be released on Sept. 27.

Chuseok is an important period for streaming platforms, as they seek to attract new subscribers with their original content during a time when viewers sit down with their families and look for the latest in entertainment during the holiday period.

Two of Netflix’s biggest Korean hit series, “Squid Game” (2021) and “Narco-Saints” (2022), were released in mid-September and topped the South Korean Netflix chart for TV series after Chuseok.

“The Zone: Survival Mission” (2022), Disney+’s first project released for the Chuseok season, made history by becoming the first non-drama series to make the Korean top 10 chart and reach the No. 1 slot on Disney+ Korea.