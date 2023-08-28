Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’

Twice’s Jihyo became a half-million seller with her solo debut album “Zone” in just a week since its release on Aug. 18.

As of last Thursday, a total of 534,565 copies of the EP “Zone” were sold, according to local album sales tracker Hanteo Chart on Monday.

This makes "Zone" the highest-selling mini album by a K-pop female soloist in the first week of its release.

Her album and its title track “Killin’ Me Good” is currently thriving on the global streaming platform Spotify.

The title track topped Spotify’s Top Song Debut Global chart dated Aug. 20, and the album landed among the top 10 on Spotify’s Top Album Debut Global, Top Album Debut USA, and Top Album Debut UK charts dated Aug. 20.

Jihyo showed off her skills as a musician by taking part in producing all of the six side tracks in the album.

The title track, which accentuates the singer's powerful vocals on top of rhythmical and groovy sounds, is gaining popularity worldwide.

Meanwhile, Jihyo has been actively promoting her first solo album on various TV shows and YouTube channels.

She is the second member of JYP’s girl group Twice to debut solo, following Nayeon who released the album “Im Nayeon” in June last year.