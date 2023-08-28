Kara’s Hur Youngji to debut solo with single ‘Toi Toi Toi’ next month

Second-generation K-pop girl group Kara’s youngest member, Hur Youngji, is making her debut as a solo artist with a single album next month.

The artist announced her solo debut with a teaser poster of her upcoming single album, “Toi Toi Toi,” on social media, according to DSP Media on Monday.

The title of her first single album, "Toi Toi Toi," which drops on Sept. 12, comes from the expression used in the performing arts industry, derived from German, to wish an artist success.

“I am excitedly spending each day preparing for my solo album. I am working hard on it to not disappoint you guys,” Hur Youngji had hinted at her debut as a solo artist during her standalone fan meeting, “Youngji’s Bakery,” held in Seoul in June.

The artist’s solo debut comes nine years after her debut as a member of Kara.

She joined Kara in August 2014 through audition program Kara Project.

This was when Nicole and Kang Jiyoung of Kara left the group, as their seven-year exclusive contract with DSP Media had come to an end.

Hur Youngji has also been working as an actress since 2015 starring in various Korean drama series.