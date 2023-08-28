NFT conference to explore monetizing digital assets in Web3 era

The Korea Herald will hold the NFT 2023 Seoul Conference this Friday at Coex in southern Seoul. (The Korea Herald)

NFT 2023 Seoul Conference is scheduled to take place on Friday at Coex in southern Seoul to explore the interplay between non-fungible tokens, digital assets such as art and the Web3 framework that enables new decentralized digital asset marketplaces.

The event will be organized by The Korea Herald, the nation’s largest English daily, together with ArtToken, an NFT-based art marketplace, and Seoul-based Soongsil University. Other key partners include Crypto.com, Blockchain Today and Blooming Beat.

NFTs offer industries, creators and artists a new approach to authenticate, sell and manage digital assets. Within the Web3 environment, where decentralized platforms play a pivotal role, NFTs provide a secure means to verify and trade digital assets.

Across 14 sessions divided into three parts, domestic and international specialists in blockchain, Web3, security token offerings, or STOs, and intellectual property will discuss the latest trends, how businesses are innovating in the decentralized space, the global standing of STOs – a token-based fundraising mechanism – and what the future might hold for domestic regulations on virtual assets.

The first session, titled “The Web3 Era, Directions and New Possibilities of NFTs,” will begin with a keynote from Patrick Yoon, CEO of Cyrpto.com Korea, addressing future directions of the Web3 era. Choo Seon-woo, CEO of iStaging Asia, will discuss how high-value properties can be monetized and secured digitally under “Luxury IP.” Concepts of the metaverse will be presented by Park Min-woo, CEO of Galaxy Corp., while Shin Young-sun, CEO of Hello Web3, will detail the relationship between NFTs and Web3. Kim Min-suk, CEO of T-Max Metaverse, will cover “Web3 Business Through Super Apps.”

The second session, titled “The Utilization and Role of NFT Art in the Future Art,” Cha In-hyuk, former CEO of CJ Olive Networks, will address the role of artificial intelligence in art. Mariko Nishimura, co-founder of Heart Catch, is to examine technology’s impact on art. Aleksandra Artamonovskaja, partnership lead of Joyn.xyz, will discuss decentralized art creation and curation. Investment perspectives in NFT-based art will be presented by Anndy Lian.

The third session, “Current Status of the Domestic STO Market and Industry-Specific STO Strategies,” will have Lee Young-jae, senior executive of Mirae Asset Securities, discussing the regulatory advantages of STOs that offer greater investor protections compared to certain other digital assets. Then Professor Jang Hui-su of Soongsil University will share STO case studies from Japan and the US. Lee Dong-guk, a partner attorney at Dongin Law Firm, will talk on the legalities of virtual assets.

For further details on the event, including the schedule and ticketing, interested individuals can visit nft2023seoul.com.