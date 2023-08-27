[Graphic News] Exports of agro-fisheries products fall 3.8% in H1

South Korea’s exports of farm and fisheries products fell 3.8 percent on-year in the first half of the year, data showed.

Outbound shipments of agricultural and fisheries goods came to $5.95 billion in the January-June period, down from $6.19 billion a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.

Last year’s tally marked an all-time high for the first half of any year, and it was the first time that the figure surpassed the $6 billion mark.

This year’s fall was attributable to the marked decline in exports of fisheries items, which dropped 10.3 percent on-year to $1.52 billion in the January-June period.

Of major items, shipments of pollack sank 80 percent and those of tuna went down more than 20 percent, while sales of dried laver, called gim in Korean, jumped 24.9 percent on-year. (Yonhap)