'Korean Zombie' wraps up MMA career at UFC Fight Night

"The Korean Zombie," Jung Chan-sung, a 36-year-old South Korean mixed martial arts veteran, lost his battle against former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight champion Max Holloway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, seeing the two-time UFC title challenger leaving the octagon for good.

Despite being on the losing foot throughout the fight, the Korean Zombie gave his best during the adrenaline-fueled bout.

Known for his never-back-down fighting style, Jung surged into contention at the start of the third round. A frenzied striking trade ensued until the former champion landed an overhand right against the advancing Jung, eventually knocking him out at the 23-second mark of the third round.

Before the match came to its end, Jung had his moments during striking exchanges in the first two rounds, absorbing some punches and kicks while returning them to his opponent, although he barely survived Holloway’s submission attempt after being dropped by a right hand in the second round.

The bout secured the "Fight of the Night" honors, with both fighters earning an additional $50,000 each for their exceptional performance.

In an octagon interview, Jung announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. The single-digit standings in the featherweight ranking don't hold much significance for him unless the UFC gold is strapped around his waist.