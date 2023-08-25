German, Korean experts discuss decarbonization

From Left: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Director of Industrial Environment Division Lee Han-chul, EVONIK Korea President Thomas Choi, Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering Senior Researcher Jung Han-sol, Low Carbon Co. Ltd CEO Charles Lee, MOTIE Deputy Minister Joo Young-joon, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt, President & CEO of KGCCI Martin Henkelmann, Vice President of Siemens Korea Tino Hildebrand and POSCO General Manager Lee Sang-min pose for a photo at the Korean-German Climate & Environment Conference 2023 at Conrad Hotel in Seoul on Thursday.

Experts from South Korea and Germany discussed ways to tackle urgent environmental challenges by decarbonizing industry at the 3rd Korean-German Climate and Environment Conference in Seoul on Thursday.

The conference, held under the theme "Decarbonization in the Industry: Solutions for Carbon Neutrality in the Industry Sector," featured presentations on innovative solutions for achieving carbon neutrality in the marine sector, strategies for identifying, reducing, and neutralizing greenhouse gas emissions on the path to net-zero, and the role of technological advancements in driving industry-wide transformation.

According to the German Embassy in Seoul, some 70 key officials and experts from Korean and German companies and institutions presented practice cases to foster future collaboration for a carbon-neutral industrial sector.

Delivering remarks at the conference, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt emphasized the use of green energy sources to establish a resilient, secure and cost-effective energy landscape.