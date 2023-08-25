Home

German, Korean experts discuss decarbonization

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : 2023-08-25 15:27:09

From Left: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Director of Industrial Environment Division Lee Han-chul, EVONIK Korea President Thomas Choi, Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering Senior Researcher Jung Han-sol, Low Carbon Co. Ltd CEO Charles Lee, MOTIE Deputy Minister Joo Young-joon, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt, President & CEO of KGCCI Martin Henkelmann, Vice President of Siemens Korea Tino Hildebrand and POSCO General Manager Lee Sang-min pose for a photo at the Korean-German Climate & Environment Conference 2023 at Conrad Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. From Left: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Director of Industrial Environment Division Lee Han-chul, EVONIK Korea President Thomas Choi, Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering Senior Researcher Jung Han-sol, Low Carbon Co. Ltd CEO Charles Lee, MOTIE Deputy Minister Joo Young-joon, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt, President & CEO of KGCCI Martin Henkelmann, Vice President of Siemens Korea Tino Hildebrand and POSCO General Manager Lee Sang-min pose for a photo at the Korean-German Climate & Environment Conference 2023 at Conrad Hotel in Seoul on Thursday.

Experts from South Korea and Germany discussed ways to tackle urgent environmental challenges by decarbonizing industry at the 3rd Korean-German Climate and Environment Conference in Seoul on Thursday.

The conference, held under the theme "Decarbonization in the Industry: Solutions for Carbon Neutrality in the Industry Sector," featured presentations on innovative solutions for achieving carbon neutrality in the marine sector, strategies for identifying, reducing, and neutralizing greenhouse gas emissions on the path to net-zero, and the role of technological advancements in driving industry-wide transformation.

According to the German Embassy in Seoul, some 70 key officials and experts from Korean and German companies and institutions presented practice cases to foster future collaboration for a carbon-neutral industrial sector.

Delivering remarks at the conference, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt emphasized the use of green energy sources to establish a resilient, secure and cost-effective energy landscape.

German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt deliver remarks at 3rd Korean-German Climate & Environment Conference 2023 at Conrad Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (KGCCI) German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt deliver remarks at 3rd Korean-German Climate & Environment Conference 2023 at Conrad Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (KGCCI)

Schmidt underscored the pivotal roles that both German and Korean companies play in driving innovation in the global energy transition.

"Korean and German companies are key providers of innovative technology for the global energy transition," highlighted Schmidt.

Echoing Schmidt's views, the President and CEO of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) Martin Henkelmann advocated for the sharing of knowledge, expertise and strengths between German and Korean corporations.

"By working jointly and by including all stakeholders from both countries, we will advance faster, bolder and more holistically," Henkelmann emphasized.

The conference was co-hosted by the German Embassy in Seoul and KGCCI.

