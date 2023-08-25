German, Korean experts discuss decarbonization

Most Popular
German, Korean experts discuss decarbonizationBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : 2023-08-25 15:27:09
Experts from South Korea and Germany discussed ways to tackle urgent environmental challenges by decarbonizing industry at the 3rd Korean-German Climate and Environment Conference in Seoul on Thursday.
The conference, held under the theme "Decarbonization in the Industry: Solutions for Carbon Neutrality in the Industry Sector," featured presentations on innovative solutions for achieving carbon neutrality in the marine sector, strategies for identifying, reducing, and neutralizing greenhouse gas emissions on the path to net-zero, and the role of technological advancements in driving industry-wide transformation.
According to the German Embassy in Seoul, some 70 key officials and experts from Korean and German companies and institutions presented practice cases to foster future collaboration for a carbon-neutral industrial sector.
Delivering remarks at the conference, German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt emphasized the use of green energy sources to establish a resilient, secure and cost-effective energy landscape.
Schmidt underscored the pivotal roles that both German and Korean companies play in driving innovation in the global energy transition.
"Korean and German companies are key providers of innovative technology for the global energy transition," highlighted Schmidt.
Echoing Schmidt's views, the President and CEO of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) Martin Henkelmann advocated for the sharing of knowledge, expertise and strengths between German and Korean corporations.
"By working jointly and by including all stakeholders from both countries, we will advance faster, bolder and more holistically," Henkelmann emphasized.
The conference was co-hosted by the German Embassy in Seoul and KGCCI.
