BICOF beckons fans of comics, webtoons with more audience-centered programs

The Bucheon International Comics Festival plans to solidify its position as Gyeonggi Province’s top cultural festival with more visitor-friendly programs, business gatherings, exhibitions and entertainment.

The upcoming 2023 BICOF, which has been one of the province's top festivals for the past eight years, is to run from Sept. 14 to 17 at the Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon.

Under the theme of “Manhwa, Connecting Minds,” the festival seeks to present ways for individuals to understand and be more open-minded toward each other through creating, sharing and reading comics.

A special exhibition of the 2023 Bucheon Manhwa Award winners -- illustrator Lee Ha-jin’s “Family of Gambling Addict” (unofficial translation), author Jeong Hae-na’s “Calls of Jonathan” and Thea Rojzman’s “Grand Silence” -- will be held at the first and third floors of the Korea Manhwa Museum.

The event seeks to deliver a festive atmosphere and entertaining programs, as well as unique learning and networking opportunities for comic and webtoon enthusiasts.

“Visitors who aim to work in the comics (webtoon) industry might want to pay a visit to the mentoring program and business consulting on Sept. 14. We have prepared two webtoon forums to discuss the current state of the local and global webtoon industry and the future of comics in an era of artificial intelligence on Sept. 16,” Korea Manhwa Contents Agency President Shin Jong-cheol said at a press conference held at Korea Press Center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.