NewJeans' 'Super Shy' generated most music-based content in Korea: TikTok

Global short-form video platform TikTok announced Friday that K-pop girl group NewJeans’ “Super Shy” generated the most music-based content in Korea this summer.

TikTok’s “Song of the Summer” list by country and globally shows the top 10 popular singles used to create short-form content from June to August by collecting data on the most used songs within the platform.

K-pop sensation NewJeans topped the list for Korea with its latest single “Super Shy.”

Mae Stephens, who swapped supermarket shifts for TikTok stardom, landed at No. 2 on the list for Korea but at No. 1 on the platform’s global “Song of the Summer” list with her smash hit “If We Ever Broke Up.”

(G)I-dle’s “Queencard” and “What It Is (Solo Version)” by Doechii followed next in order.

Rapper Doechii’s meteoric rise in TikTok helped her make her debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Jungkook of BTS landed at No. 9 with his first solo single “Seven,” and Dynamic Duo at No. 10 with its song “AEAO” which went viral through TikTok nine years after its release.

The list shows that sped-up versions of songs were popular in Korea as Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid-Sped Up Version” and thuy’s “girls like me don’t cry (sped up)” took No. 5 and No. 7 respectively.

J-pop was also popular in Korea this summer, as Japanese singer Yoasobi’s “Idol” and imase’s “Night Dancer” landed at No. 6 and at No. 8 respectively on the list.