  1. 1

    Protests erupt in Seoul over Fukushima water release

  2. 2

    Absentee mother’s claims for son's life insurance money sparks renewed calls for ‘Goo Hara law’

  3. 3

    Second-stage rocket flight unsuccessful, contrary to NK's claims: Seoul

  4. 4

    Supermarket parking lot roof partially collapses in Songdo

  5. 5

    How will China's lifting of group travel ban affect Korea's GDP?

  6. 6

    Seoul to help women freeze their eggs

  7. 7

    [Graphic News] India’s endangered tiger population tops 3,600

  8. 8

    S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned

  9. 9

    Rape-murder suspect claims he no intention to kill

  10. 10

    45 winners get prize for Korea Herald English Speech Contest

지나쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : 2023-08-26 16:07:07

“Oppenheimer”

(US)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is appointed to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists are directly involved in developing the atomic bomb from scratch, without knowing their research would forever change the course of history.

“Concrete Utopia”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 9

Thriller/Disaster

Directed by Um Tae-hwa

Residents of Hwanggung Apartment building No. 103, the only building that has survived a destructive earthquake, initially see their building as a “utopia,” but it soon devolves into a nightmare.

“Honey Sweet”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Comedy

Directed by Lee Han

Chi-ho (Yoo Hae-jin), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery firm falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic telemarketer at a money lending company.

“Smugglers”

(South Korea)

Opened July 26

Crime/Action

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears.

