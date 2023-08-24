[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
Protests erupt in Seoul over Fukushima water release
-
2
Absentee mother’s claims for son's life insurance money sparks renewed calls for ‘Goo Hara law’
-
3
Second-stage rocket flight unsuccessful, contrary to NK's claims: Seoul
-
4
Supermarket parking lot roof partially collapses in Songdo
-
5
How will China's lifting of group travel ban affect Korea's GDP?
-
6
Seoul to help women freeze their eggs
-
7
[Graphic News] India’s endangered tiger population tops 3,600
-
8
S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
-
9
Rape-murder suspect claims he no intention to kill
-
10
45 winners get prize for Korea Herald English Speech Contest
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : 2023-08-26 16:07:07
“Oppenheimer”
(US)
Opened Aug. 15
Drama/Thriller
Directed by Christopher Nolan
Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is appointed to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists are directly involved in developing the atomic bomb from scratch, without knowing their research would forever change the course of history.
“Concrete Utopia”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 9
Thriller/Disaster
Directed by Um Tae-hwa
Residents of Hwanggung Apartment building No. 103, the only building that has survived a destructive earthquake, initially see their building as a “utopia,” but it soon devolves into a nightmare.
“Honey Sweet”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 15
Drama/Comedy
Directed by Lee Han
Chi-ho (Yoo Hae-jin), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery firm falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic telemarketer at a money lending company.
“Smugglers”
(South Korea)
Opened July 26
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears.
More from Headlines
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean satellite launch, says China, Russia's opposition is 'troubling'
-
Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang