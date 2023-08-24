Home

N. Korea says Japan should immediately retract discharge of treated radioactive water

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-24 19:32:44

An aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Aug. 24. (Reuters) An aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Aug. 24. (Reuters)

North Korea said Thursday that Japan should immediately halt the release of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

In a statement carried by the North's official Korea Central News Agency, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry said the act devastates the earth's environment, and seriously threatens the security and survival of mankind.

Earlier in the day, Japan began to discharge its first batch of treated radioactive water into the sea, despite concerns raised by neighboring countries and fishing groups in the region.

The controversial discharge came after the International Atomic Energy Agency gave final approval to the discharge last month, saying Japan's release plan met international standards.

The Fukushima plant has stored more than 1.3 million tons of water through a custom purification system known as the Advanced Liquid Processing System since three reactors melted down after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast in March 2011. (Yonhap)

