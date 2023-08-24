[New on scene] Bong Joon-ho protege puts focus on storytelling in ‘Sleep’

The following article is the eighth in a series that introduces Korea’s new and emerging actors and directors. -- Ed.

Jason Yu, who makes his feature film debut with mystery thriller “Sleep” on Sept. 6, already had garnered worldwide attention even before the movie’s opening here, with his film invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May.

“Sleep,” starring Lee Sun-kyun and Jung Yu-mi as newlyweds, is set in motion by Hyun-soo's (Lee) strange behavior while sleeping. His pregnant wife Soo-jin (Jung) tries to stop him some way or another, in the film that screened in the noncompetitive Cannes Critics' Week.

“Cannes was an experience of 100 percent joy, although I couldn’t really enjoy it at the moment due to the overwhelming stress and anxiety I felt about unveiling my film for the very first time,” the 35-year-old director said in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Wednesday.

“Our film entails very Korean or traditional elements, but I think anyone can find it relatable to the plot and development of complications, because sleep is part of everyone and anyone’s life,” Yu said.

Though sleepwalking itself is not unfamiliar when it comes to horror or thriller flicks, Yu approaches the topic from a different perspective.

“At first, news articles on how sleepwalkers commit dangerous activities like driving a car or harming others sparked my curiosity on this topic. Then I wanted to delve into the everyday aspect of those suffering from sleepwalking, and then further tell the story from those around this person, such as family members, and what they will do to protect, confront and overcome the fear,” he added.

As the film takes place inside Hyun-soo and Soo-jin’s home throughout the 94-minute running time divided into three chapters, Yu said he had to maximize the set designs, such as by changing the interior or light props. The film’s limited budget was another reason for him to maximize the props to create the mood representing the couple’s mental state.

“Each chapter shows the stark mental changes of this couple, so I decided to drastically change the interior and look of the space. The first chapter draws home as a sweet, warm place, whereas the second chapter exudes the mood that a home could create claustrophobia,” Yu said, stopping himself from divulging the mood of the third chapter not to say too much about the ending.