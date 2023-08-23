[Graphic News] Cigarette sales in S. Korea slightly down in H1

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
-
2
Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
-
3
As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
-
4
[KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?
-
5
Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears
-
6
[Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes
-
7
N. Korea admits second satellite launch failure, plans third in Oct.
-
8
Korea to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level
-
9
[Kim Seong-kon] How can South Korea become a big country?
-
10
N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills
[Graphic News] Cigarette sales in S. Korea slightly down in H1By Nam Kyung-don
Published : 2023-08-24 08:00:47
Sales of cigarettes in South Korea moved down 0.6 percent on-year in the January-June period, data showed.
South Korean smokers purchased 1.77 billion 20-cigarette packs in the first half, falling from 17.8 billion packs posted a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Heat-not-burn tobacco products took up 16.5 percent of the market, advancing from 14.8 percent posted for all of 2022.
Meanwhile, the government collected 5.7 trillion won ($4.4 billion) in taxes from cigarette sales in the first half, down 0.4 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N.Korea admits second satellite launch failure, plans third in Oct.
-
Yoon orders NSC to share analysis of NK launch with US, Japan
-
Schools to launch response team to handle parents' complaints