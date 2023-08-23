Home

    Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan

    Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime

    As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole

    [KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?

    Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears

    [Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes

    N. Korea admits second satellite launch failure, plans third in Oct.

    Korea to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level

    [Kim Seong-kon] How can South Korea become a big country?

    N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills

[Graphic News] Cigarette sales in S. Korea slightly down in H1

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : 2023-08-24 08:00:47

Sales of cigarettes in South Korea moved down 0.6 percent on-year in the January-June period, data showed.

South Korean smokers purchased 1.77 billion 20-cigarette packs in the first half, falling from 17.8 billion packs posted a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Heat-not-burn tobacco products took up 16.5 percent of the market, advancing from 14.8 percent posted for all of 2022.

Meanwhile, the government collected 5.7 trillion won ($4.4 billion) in taxes from cigarette sales in the first half, down 0.4 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)

