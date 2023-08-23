Wavve to stream 93 independent short films

“Judgement” (1999), a 26-minute black comedy film helmed by Park, revolves around two different families who claim the unidentified body of a girl killed in the collapse of the Sampoong Department Store to be their daughter.

In collaboration with the biggest local independent film distributor Indiestory, the streamer released 45 projects, including the early works of renowned filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, Cannes-winning director Park Chan-wook and more.

South Korea's largest streaming platform Wavve announced Wednesday that it will offer a total of 93 short independent movies.

“The Recorder Exam” (2011), the debut work of filmmaker Kim Bo-ra, who received local recognition and honors with “House of Hummingbird” in 2019, is among the first 45 films made available on Wavve.

Meanwhile, the streamer will also present director Yeon's “Hellbound” (2021), as well as the animation films “The Hell -- Two Kind of Life” (2004) and “Love Is Protein” (2008).

Meanwhile, Wavve users can take a glimpse into actors Jung Yu-mi and Park Jung-min’s rookie days with their debut films “How to Operate a Polaroid Camera” (2004) and “The Cap of Fools” (2011), respectively.

“The exact date of release for the other 48 independent films are yet to be decided, due to the company’s reviewing procedures and other release schedules. The 32-minute film ‘Boys’ (2008), actor Koo Kyo-hwan’s debut work, is among the remaining movies,” a Wavve official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

Wavve subscribers can enjoy all independent short films with no additional charge, according to the streaming platform.