[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V debuts at No. 96 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with solo song

[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V debuts at No. 96 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with solo songBy Hwang You-mee
Published : 2023-08-23 17:13:55
V of BTS hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96 with the solo single “Love Me Again,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.
It is the pre-release from its upcoming solo album “Layover” due out on Sept. 8. The song was dropped in advance on Aug. 10 and landed atop Billboard’s Hot Trending Chart as well as the iTunes top songs chart in 35 regions.
All seven members of the band now has made the Hot 100 chart with officially published solo singles. Jungkook’s “Seven (feat. Latto)” has stayed on the chart for five weeks in a row, ranking No. 30 this week.
Meanwhile, V left for Tokyo on Tuesday to attend an event hosted by French fashion house Celine. He signaled the beginning of his individual activities by sitting in the front row of its show last year.
Stray Kids to perform at 2023 MTV VMA
Stray Kids will take to the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, according to label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.
It is the first time the band has been invited to perform at the award ceremony. The eight members will perform “S-Class” onstage for the first time on a show televised in the US.
The band was nominated for “Best K-Pop” category this year with “S-Class,” the main track from its third studio album “5-Star” that came out in June. The LP claimed the top spot on Billboard 200, as did its two previous albums – the EPs “Oddinary” and “Maxident.”
In the meantime, the octet is in the middle of its Japan tour that began last week in Fukuoka. It will resume the tour on Sept. 2 in Nagoya and will release its first EP in Japan on Sept. 6.
NewJeans goes platinum in Japan with ‘OMG’
NewJeans earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with “OMG,” said agency Ador on Wednesday.
It is the group’s second song after “Ditto” to qualify for the certification, which recognizes over 100 million plays.
“OMG” is the titular track from its single album from January. “Ditto” is a B-side track that was unveiled in advance. The album topped the weekly combined single ranking twice and both songs amassed 100 million streams on Oricon so far.
Separately, the quintet has maintained its spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the sixth consecutive week with “Super Shy,” one of the three focus tracks from its second EP “Get Up.” It is the longest streak for the group and ties with “OMG,” which has maintained its spot on Billboard’s global chart at 33 weeks.
aespa to sing ‘Pocket Monster’ theme song
Girl group aespa will sing the opening theme song for a new Pokemon franchise, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
The group participated in the original soundtrack of “Pokemon: Liko and Road’s Adventure,” which will begin airing Wednesday. The song “We Go” is full of excitement for an adventure featuring new main characters.
The quartet is currently in the US with its latest tour titled “Synk: Hyper Line.” The tour began in Los Angeles, where the group unveiled “Better Things” in advance of the official release. The bandmates will hold a concert in Miami on Tuesday in the US before heading to five more cities in the country.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
